Alexandria hosting citywide spring clean event April 24

The City of Alexandria released the following information:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria will host a Citywide Spring Clean event from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 24, encouraging area neighborhood groups to help pick up litter and trash throughout the city.

“This is a great opportunity for local residents to come together to enhance the overall appearance of our community,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “I believe all residents want to live in a clean, attractive neighborhood. That doesn’t just happen – it takes a commitment from residents to maintain their own property and to work together with their neighbors to maintain the common areas and public spaces. Our hope is that by supporting this Citywide Spring Clean we can facilitate the efforts of our local neighborhood groups to clean up those common areas and foster a renewed sense of pride and commitment to keeping our city clean.”

The city will provide garbage bags as well as disposable gloves to any group participating in the cleanup efforts on April 24. City sanitation crews will also be scheduled to pick up the bags of collected litter and trash that afternoon after the cleanup ends at noon.

More than a dozen existing community and neighborhood groups have already committed to participate. Any group is welcome to take part, including neighborhood watch groups, civic clubs, service organizations and Boy and Girl Scout troops. Local residents can also organize teams to address specific streets. To register to participate or for more information, contact the City of Alexandria SafeAlex program at 318-441-6732 or 318-441-6734 .

