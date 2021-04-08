Advertisement

Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson reads a statement from the victims' families during a press...
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson reads a statement from the victims' families during a press conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in York, S.C., where he addressed the mass shooting by former NFL football player Phillip Adams. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(NELL REDMOND | AP)
By By MICHELLE LIU and MEG KINNARD
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, SC. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina have confirmed that former NFL player Phillip Adams was the person who killed five people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren in South Carolina.

They told a news conference Thursday that they had not yet determined a motive. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said evidence left at the scene of the shooting led them to Adams as a suspect. He said they went to Adams’ parents’ home, evacuated them and then tried to talk Adams out of the house.

Eventually, they found him dead of a single gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom, he said.

