Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, SC. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina have confirmed that former NFL player Phillip Adams was the person who killed five people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren in South Carolina.
They told a news conference Thursday that they had not yet determined a motive. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said evidence left at the scene of the shooting led them to Adams as a suspect. He said they went to Adams’ parents’ home, evacuated them and then tried to talk Adams out of the house.
Eventually, they found him dead of a single gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom, he said.
