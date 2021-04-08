Advertisement

Cesar Barajas named LSWA Special Teams Player of the Week

(Source: Southern University)
By Rodney Kirschner
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The following is from Southern University:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Cesar Barajas was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in the spring 2021 season. 

Barajas made a career-long 49-yard field goal in the Jaguars 34-14 victory over Jackson State. He was a perfect two-of-two on field goals in the game (30 & 49).

Cesar was also perfect in extra-point attempts against the Tigers, making all four point-after kicks.

Barajas also punted the ball three times for an average of 38.7 yards against JSU, including a 40-yard punt. He had six kickoffs for 280 yards averaging 46.7 per kickoff, including an onside kick in which he recovered.

