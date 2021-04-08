COVID-19 vaccine hotline is now available for La. residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A telephone hotline is now available to Louisiana residents in which they can call to schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals about vaccine-related questions, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday, April 8.

Residents can call 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The COVID-19 vaccine hotline is part of the Bring Back Louisiana campaign.

