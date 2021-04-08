Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine hotline is now available for La. residents

Call 1-855-453-0774
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans.
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A telephone hotline is now available to Louisiana residents in which they can call to schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals about vaccine-related questions, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday, April 8.

Residents can call 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The COVID-19 vaccine hotline is part of the Bring Back Louisiana campaign.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health goes live with a COVID-19 vaccine hotline as part of the Bring Back Louisiana...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday, April 8, 2021

