Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s COVID response at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about the state’s continued fight against COVID the coronavirus at 2:30 p.m.

The governor is expected to urge residents who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so. All Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 29.

Several media outlets have reported that demand for the vaccine has decreased despite increased availability and eligibility.

“Now, we’re in the trenches,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder told The Advocate, in reference to the challenge public health officials now face in convincing residents who are hesitant about getting vaccinated.

As of Monday, April 5, 834,087 Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). Fully vaccinated means someone has either received two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-manufactured vaccines or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson-manufactured vaccine.

Officials with LDH say 2.04 million doses of coronavirus vaccines had been administered in Louisiana as of Monday.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have remained on a downward trend in Louisiana, ever since the state moved to Phase 3 of reopening its economy on March 3.

Under Phase 3, businesses such as restaurants, salons, and malls can operate at 75% capacity. Gyms can operate at 50% capacity. Bars in all parishes of the state can operate at 25% capacity and at 50% capacity in parishes with coronavirus positivity rates below 5%.

Gov. Edwards’ current executive order keeps the state in Phase 3 until April 28.

The governor is also expected to be asked to comment on the ever-changing situation surrounding LSU and the fallout over its years of mishandling sexual assault allegations on campus.

The latest development came on Thursday when Sharon Lewis, LSU’s associate athletic director of football recruiting, filed a $50 million lawsuit in federal court against the LSU Board Of Supervisors; the University’s Law Firm, Taylor Porter; former LSU head football coach Les Miles, and other LSU dignitaries.

Lewis alleges years of harassment and retaliation from higher-ups for attempting to report sexual harassment allegations from students against Miles.

The Louisiana Senate Senate Select Committee on Woman and Children called upon several LSU athletics officials to testify at a hearing Thursday, including current head football coach Ed Orgeron, athletic director Scott Woodard, and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar.

However, LSU blocked any of its current employees from testifying due to the lawsuit filed by Lewis. An attorney for LSU was sent to testify on the university’s behalf.

Gov. Edwards is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The address will be live-streamed in this story and on the digital properties of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, and KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

