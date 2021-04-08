Advertisement

Kailey Pena named SWAC Soccer Offensive Player of the Year and first team all-conference

Junior forward Kailey Pena was named Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference.
Junior forward Kailey Pena was named Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference.(GSU Athletics)
By Evan Murry
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grambling, La. (GSU) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its Spring 2021 Soccer Postseason Honors on Wednesday afternoon. Junior forward Kailey Pena was named Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference.

Pena, the super striker, led the league in goals this season and served as a major contributor to the Lady Tigers who finished in second place in the league’s final regular-season standings. The Lady Tigers also led the conference in goals this season with Pena ranking at the top with 13. Pena was also tabbed for SWAC Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.

Pena was joined by three of her teammates who received post-season honors as well. Junior midfielder Haylee O’Leary was named first-team all-conference. Freshman midfielder Paula Burillo-Blasco was named second team all conference. Junior defender Kamaron Powell was named second team all conference.

The Lady Tigers ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak!

Up Next Grambling State will face Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the quarterfinal round of the SWAC tournament beginning on Thursday, April 8. Kick-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

