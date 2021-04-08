LC Lady Cats aim to push through ‘learning curve’

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College softball team has struggled throughout their season due to the youth within their program, but the Wildcats hope to elevate their game against East Texas Baptist University.

“You can see it in the youth on the field,” head coach Barry Roberts said. “Some games we’ve hit very well, some games we’ve pitched very well, and some games we’ve played great defense. We just haven’t put all three of those together on a consistent basis.”

The Wildcats currently are on a four-game losing streak, but they’ve shown spurts of having a bright future. Against Howard Payne, sophomore Bailey McMillian showed the team’s ability to play well on the mound.

As far as base-running goes, Briley Johnston has taken control of that, leading the team with bases stolen, and their 11 runs in two series show the Wildcats are capable of performing at the plate.

“We have 12 more conference games and we feel like we need to win eight of them,” Byrnes said. “We might as well start this weekend.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.