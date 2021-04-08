Advertisement

LC Lady Cats aim to push through ‘learning curve’

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College softball team has struggled throughout their season due to the youth within their program, but the Wildcats hope to elevate their game against East Texas Baptist University.

“You can see it in the youth on the field,” head coach Barry Roberts said. “Some games we’ve hit very well, some games we’ve pitched very well, and some games we’ve played great defense. We just haven’t put all three of those together on a consistent basis.”

The Wildcats currently are on a four-game losing streak, but they’ve shown spurts of having a bright future. Against Howard Payne, sophomore Bailey McMillian showed the team’s ability to play well on the mound.

As far as base-running goes, Briley Johnston has taken control of that, leading the team with bases stolen, and their 11 runs in two series show the Wildcats are capable of performing at the plate.

“We have 12 more conference games and we feel like we need to win eight of them,” Byrnes said. “We might as well start this weekend.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.
APD investigating traffic fatality involving pedestrian
Christian Henry McLendon and Mattie Kay Robbins
Two Boyce suspects arrested in a criminal sexual conduct case involving juveniles
At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council voted 4 to 3 to not enter contracts...
City Council votes to not have festivals and events in Alexandria
Kelly Sills
Louisiana man arrested at Disney World after refusing to have his temperature taken
According to Scott Ferguson, Bunkie's police chief, the department seized nearly $60,000 in...
Bunkie police seizes nearly $60,000 in street value drugs

Latest News

LC Softball preps for ETBU
LC Softball preps for ETBU
Eagles fall to Dunham; Bad weather concludes game two
LC Wildcats share secret on dominating the ASC
LC Baseball preps for ETBU
LC Baseball preps for ETBU