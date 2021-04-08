Advertisement

LC Wildcats share secret on dominating the ASC

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Wildcats sit at the top of the American Southwest Conference with a 19-4 record, and their key to success revolves around one word: consistency.

“We know we have a big bullseye on our back, but we want it to get bigger and bigger,” head coach Mike Byrnes said. “Everybody is not going to have a great day. Some guys are going to have bad days and the next guy is going to have to be there to pick him up. That’s all it is. It’s a team game. We don’t depend on one guy to win and one guy to lose.”

The Wildcats have been able to put together runs in early innings and have held teams to an average of under five runs per game.

“We have just been playing well in all the phases of the game,” Byrnes said. “I just can’t be more proud of the way my guys are playing, and we are nowhere near done yet.”

