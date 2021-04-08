LSU blocks current employees from testifying at Senate Select Committee on Woman and Children hearing as $50 million lawsuit looms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Senate Select Committee on Woman and Children is still on track to hold a hearing, but now without key LSU figures on Thursday. The school is blocking current employees from testifying at 10 a.m. as a $50 million lawsuit looms.

Several within the LSU athletic department were called in weeks ago to testify at Thursday’s hearing.

Committee members wanted the school to fill in some of those blanks, but that’s not what will happen with that lawsuit.

An elderly former female security worker at the Superdome tearfully testified before the same committee.

She claimed former LSU running back Derrius Guice sexually harassed her while she was working in 2017.

When she reported the incident, the woman said Coach Orgeron called her and asked her to forgive Guice.

Coach O said he does not remember calling the woman.

He and other key LSU figures, including Athletic Director Scott Woodward, were supposed to testify on this and other issues related to the school’s handling of certain cases.

LSU’s legal department sent a letter to State Senator Regina Barrow that said the university would not allow any current employees to testify Thursday, citing a pending $50 million lawsuit against the university.

The attorneys representing LSU’s Associate Athletic Director of Football recruiting, Sharon Lewis held a news conference Wednesday morning.

Lewis alleged that top LSU officials conspired to cover up sexual harassment allegations against former football coach Les Miles.

Lewis worked at LSU for 20 years and alleged she was harassed by LSU officials.

She also described several alleged incidents of discriminatory behavior by miles in an interview with USA Today. She claims Miles told another coach he preferred blondes instead of brunettes working in his office. She claims the former coach made the comments while she was right next to him.

