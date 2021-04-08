Advertisement

LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant named Region 1 Gymnast of the Year

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant during a meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at PMAC on Jan. 22, 2021,...
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant during a meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at PMAC on Jan. 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.((Source: MG Miller/MG Miller / LSU Athletics))
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year Haleigh Bryant was named Region 1 Gymnast of the Year by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) on Tuesday, April 7.

The LSU freshman is one of the best all-around gymnasts in the country and during the Regional Final on Saturday, April 3, in the Salt Lake City Regional, Bryant scored a perfect 10 on vault and has scored a total of two on the season.

The Cornelius, NC native won the SEC vault title in her rookie season at LSU. Bryant also finished third on vault, fourth on floor, and ninth in the all-around in the nation.

Bryant finished the season with career highs of 10 on vault, 9.90 on bars and beam, 9.975 on floor, and 39.625 in the all-around this season.

