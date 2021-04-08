Advertisement

LSU sophomore Trendon Watford declaring for 2021 NBA Draft

LSU forward Trendon Watford
LSU forward Trendon Watford(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics))
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford has decided to forego his final two years of eligibility and enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

He made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, April 7.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder from Birmingham, Ala. averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this past season. He shot 48% from the field and was a 65% free throw shooter.

He scored a career-high 30 points in the SEC Championship game against Alabama.

