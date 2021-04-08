Advertisement

LSU student reported missing after car found on Mississippi River Bridge

LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.(Spencer Gauthier/Facebook/WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU freshman was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday, April 6, the university confirmed.

Police say Kori Gauthier’s vehicle was found on the Mississippi River Bridge where it appears it had been abandoned.

The family said on social media they are offering a reward to anyone who finds her.

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts should call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000.

LIVE: Tracking Severe Weather

