No. 4 LSU rolls to win in 2021 LSU Tiger Golf Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tiger Golf Classic wrapped up its final round Wednesday, April 7, and it was a complete team effort from LSU women’s golf squad.

Alden Wallace finished Tuesday tied for fourth place and that’s where she finished. The junior ended the tourney at -1 and sand four birdies in the third round.

Ingrid Lindblad won the individual title with a score of -5 and posted three consecutive rounds under par. This is Lindblad’s second-straight tournament title of the season and fourth of her collegiate career.

The Lady Tigers won the tournament with a team score of -12 in the 54-hole event.

“I saw the scoreboard on 18 and saw that I was on top,” said Lindblad. “I did not see the score. I could not see the number, so I just tried to two-put it on 18. And just ... it’s amazing, like, we have played out here a ton. It is fun to win out here.”

“We have played this course a hundred times,” added head coach Garrett Runion. “We know what a good score is. It was firm and fast. And our goal was to come out on the 36-hole day and do better in the second round than we did in the first round and we did that.”

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.