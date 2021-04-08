Advertisement

‘Thank you for an amazing three years’ LSU guard Javonte Smart declares for NBA Draft

During a game at PMAC on January 30, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
During a game at PMAC on January 30, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Photo by: Andrew Wevers (Source: Andrew Wevers/Andrew Wevers / LSU Athletics))
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior guard Javonte Smart took to his Instagram account to announce his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft. Smart is the second LSU basketball player to enter the draft joining Tiger forward Trendon Watford.

Smart said in his Instagram account “First I want to thank God for the many blessing upon me! To the LSU coaches, managers and teammates (brothers) I thank you for an amazing three years.”

The former Scotlandville Hornet has hired an agent and scored his 1,000th point with the Tigers in his third year in Baton Rouge.

Smart was an All-SEC Second Team selection in 2021 averaging 16 points, 3.7 rebounds, four assist,s and 1.3 steals per game. He was third in the Southeastern Conference in three-point percentage shooting 42.1%.

