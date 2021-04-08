Advertisement

You’re invited - All things COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines
By LDH
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(LDH) - The Louisiana Department of Health & LPHI will host a series of virtual Covid-19 vaccine information and answers sessions April 12-15.

Louisiana Department of Health regional medical directors, community advocates, and faith-based leaders will share vaccine-related information and answer questions from participants during four virtual sessions.

To see the full list of panel participants and to register, click the button below or visit lphi.org/events.

Session Information & Registration

Application Deadlines Approaching for Racial & Health Equity Learning Lab

Application Deadline: Friday, April 16 - Learning Lab Application

The Learning Lab is a unique professional development experience for the Louisiana community and public health leaders. Learning Lab participants will increase their knowledge of core racial equity concepts and develop action plans for local application of the training curriculum. Training will provide the foundation for a collective community strategy with strategic goals and benchmarking for creating a statewide movement for equitable practices, policies, and procedures that encourage and sustain diversity and positive changes.

