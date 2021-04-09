Advertisement

3 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Wednesday, April 7 during a severe weather threat

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported with any of these storms.
KALB
KALB(KALB)
By Tyler Hall
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Across Central Louisiana, during the severe weather event on Wednesday, April 7th experienced rain, t-storms and overall 12 warnings and a tornado watch were issued.

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles has confirmed 3 EF-1 tornadoes touched down across the parishes of Rapides and Avoyelles parishes. According to the report, the Rapides parish tornado occurred in the community of Lecompte. The Lecompte tornado had peak winds of 100 mph, a path length of 0.9 miles and a path width of 200 yards. Also, according to the report, this tornado removed the roof of a small barn and flipped over an untied single wide mobile home and snapped several trees.

The Avoyelles parish EF-1 tornadoes occurred in the communities of Mansura and Bordelonville. According to the report, the Mansura tornado had peak winds of 105 mph, a path length of 1.8 miles and a path width of 200 yards. Also, according to the report, this Mansura tornado damaged some of the walls at the Charter School, along with several roofs of outside ball fields were destroyed and several trees were snapped or uprooted near Old River Road east of the school. Finally, the Bordelonville tornado had peak winds of 100 mph, a path length of 3.5 miles and a path width of 200 yards. Also, according to the report, this Bordelonville tornado touched down along the 451 Highway and Pete Laborde Road. One home, along with several barns and outbuildings lost their roofs and several trees were snapped.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported with any of these storms.

You can find more information here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202104090435-KLCH-NOUS44-PNSLCH

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police identified the suspect in the shooting at Kent Moore as Larry Bollin, 27 of Grimes...
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU student reported missing after car found on Mississippi River Bridge
Alexandria could be one of many cities affected by a new federal proposal that would redefine...
Alexandria officials concerned after proposal made to redefine metropolitan areas
Christian Henry McLendon and Mattie Kay Robbins
Two Boyce suspects arrested in a criminal sexual conduct case involving juveniles
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Hospitals react to potentially losing out on federally funded programs
Hospitals react to potentially losing out on federally funded programs
Trash in Alexandria, La.
Alexandria hosting citywide spring clean event April 24