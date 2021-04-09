3 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Wednesday, April 7 during a severe weather threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Across Central Louisiana, during the severe weather event on Wednesday, April 7th experienced rain, t-storms and overall 12 warnings and a tornado watch were issued.

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles has confirmed 3 EF-1 tornadoes touched down across the parishes of Rapides and Avoyelles parishes. According to the report, the Rapides parish tornado occurred in the community of Lecompte. The Lecompte tornado had peak winds of 100 mph, a path length of 0.9 miles and a path width of 200 yards. Also, according to the report, this tornado removed the roof of a small barn and flipped over an untied single wide mobile home and snapped several trees.

The Avoyelles parish EF-1 tornadoes occurred in the communities of Mansura and Bordelonville. According to the report, the Mansura tornado had peak winds of 105 mph, a path length of 1.8 miles and a path width of 200 yards. Also, according to the report, this Mansura tornado damaged some of the walls at the Charter School, along with several roofs of outside ball fields were destroyed and several trees were snapped or uprooted near Old River Road east of the school. Finally, the Bordelonville tornado had peak winds of 100 mph, a path length of 3.5 miles and a path width of 200 yards. Also, according to the report, this Bordelonville tornado touched down along the 451 Highway and Pete Laborde Road. One home, along with several barns and outbuildings lost their roofs and several trees were snapped.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported with any of these storms.

You can find more information here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202104090435-KLCH-NOUS44-PNSLCH

