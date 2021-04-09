City offering residents help to apply for rental assistance

The City of Alexandria released the following information:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria will provide computers with internet access and assistance for residents to apply for the State of Louisiana’s U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program from April 12-May 28 at various community centers throughout the city.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is designed to provide emergency rental assistance to Louisiana residents who are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021. This relief package includes $25 billion for emergency rental assistance, of which $161 million has been allocated to the state to provide assistance in 57 Louisiana parishes. Renters, as well as landlords, are eligible to apply to receive assistance for past-due rent and forward rent payments.

Residents seeking internet access or assistance in applying may go to the following community centers starting Monday, April 12:

Mondays : Wilborn-Dempsey Multi-Purpose Center, 712 Broadway Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tuesdays : Frank O. Hunter Park, 2399 Willow Glen River Road, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Wednesdays : Bolton Avenue Community Center, 315 Bolton Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Thursdays: Alexandria Youth and Teen Center, 1801 Sylvester Street, 3-5 p.m.

Renters must provide documentation to substantiate income for all household members age 18 or older. Renters should provide income documentation on an annual basis. If annual information is not available, a monthly income documentation option is available. IRS 1040 forms are the preferred documentation for annual income. Other options include W-2 wage statements for 2020, interest statements and unemployment compensation statements.

Applicants should also bring a photo ID, proof of rental agreement, such as a current lease, as well as any past due or eviction notices.

Information on how to apply can be found at www.LAStateRent.com or by phone at 877-459-6555, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

