Corporate Works of Mercy Foundation donates to Avoyelles Council on Aging

MANSURA, La. (Corporate Works of Mercy Foundation) - Corporate Works of Mercy Foundation, a nonprofit founded by St. Romain Oil and Y-Not Stop Convenience Stores, has donated $30,000 to the Avoyelles Council on Aging (ACA) to support their Homebound Meals Program.

The ACA provides numerous free essential services to Senior citizens, including home meal delivery, supplemental commodity distribution, transportation, sitting, respite care, homemaking program and outreach. When not hindered by COVID safety limitations, the ACA also provides on-site meals, recreation, health screenings and entertainment at their facility on Preston Street in Marksville, LA.

They hope to reopen the facility for seniors in the upcoming months.

“We learned that many of the seniors served by the Homebound Meals program truly depend on these meals for nourishment,” said Amanda St. Romain, vice president of the Foundation. “Just the thought of so many seniors going without the nutrition they need was devastating. Sabrina and Gwen informed us that the waiting list grows daily. Seniors may have a hard time getting around under traditional circumstances but then coupled with COVID safety precautions, many seniors are barely leaving their homes.”

The waiting list for the Program to receive home delivery meals consisted of more than 50 seniors. Enrolled Seniors receive 5 frozen meals each week, costing about $5.25 per meal.

“We hear often that Seniors have to make the difficult decisions of whether to pay for food, medications or utilities,” said Sabrina Sonnier Cloud of ACA. “We are proud to help take some of that stress off of them through our meal program.”

The Foundation’s mission is to share God’s blessings and love through action and in truth with neighbors in need of assistance. Inspired by the biblical Corporal Works of Mercy, the foundation is centered around feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, caring for the sick and dying and ransoming the captive. They noted feeding the hungry is exactly what the ACA does through their Program, so the donation was a natural fit for the Foundation.

At the official presentation of the donation on April 9 at the Council on Aging Center, Todd St. Romain, president of the Foundation, remarked, “It brings us great joy to share these blessings with our neighbors right here at home. These Seniors live in our neighborhoods, go to our churches, and patron our businesses. I felt that our organization was called to help feed as many of them as possible, so they don’t have to go without.”

To learn more about the Avoyelles Council on Aging and how to donate call 318-253-9771.

