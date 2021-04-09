First Alert Storm Team tracking potential severe storms

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The First Alert Storm Team is tracking the potential for severe weather to begin the weekend. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday evening, with high resolution computer models indicating the potential for a squall line to move through Central Louisiana during the overnight hours. All of Louisiana is outlined in some level of risk, but the risk increases from south to north with portions of Cenla in a level 3/5 or level 4/5.

There is a risk for severe storms from Friday through early Saturday for Cenla. (KALB)

Large hail with diameters of 1-2″ or more will be possible along with isolated tornadoes and damaging winds in any cells that develop early in the day, as well as within the overnight squall line. There is also the potential for hurricane-force wind gusts (74 mph+) within the squall line as it pushes through. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding issues.

A snapshot of a high-resolution computer model showing what conditions could look like early Saturday morning. (KALB)

The squall line is likely to begin moving in after midnight, with storms quickly coming to an end from west to east within a couple of hours after daybreak Saturday as a cold front pushes through the region. The rest of Saturday will bring clearing skies, with pleasant conditions on Sunday.

The First Alert Storm Team will be on-duty throughout the day and overnight hours bringing you the latest watches and warnings on-air and online.

