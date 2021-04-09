Lady Cougars clinch first District Championship title since 2014
High School Softball
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The Grant Lady Cougars had three things fueling them to grab another win under their belt: their number one spot in Class 3A, they are undefeated at home and they were searching for their first title since 2014.
The Cougars took home the win over Jena, 6-3.
Watch the full highlights from tonight’s game above.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.