Louisiana community college head will leave after 6 months

Education
Education(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The head of a northeast Louisiana community college will leave after six months on the job.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System said in a news release Thursday that Scott Rule is resigning from Louisiana Delta Community College, effective June 30. He started as chancellor of the school in Monroe on Jan. 1. Rule previously was president of West Georgia Technical College in Carrollton.

A news release quotes Rule as saying he cannot both run the Louisiana school and meet commitments and goals he made after retiring from the Georgia system.

