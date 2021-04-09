LSUA receives two grants worth almost $2 million in less than a week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There’s quite possibly no better time to enter into the STEM field than right now, especially for students here in Central Louisiana.

That’s because LSUA has just been awarded two separate National Science Federation grants worth almost $2 million in less than a week.

The first, an NSP grant awarded to the university last month, is worth $1.3 million to recruit Noyce Scholars and prepare them to be STEM educators in high need schools in Central Louisiana.

These students must be juniors or seniors who are set to graduate from the university with a STEM degree and a minor in secondary education.

The goal is for these students to stay in Central Louisiana post-graduation and teach in the STEM field.

The second scholarship, known as the NSF S-STEM award, is specifically for freshman students who show promise in areas of STEM but can’t afford to go to school. These recipients will receive about $5,000 a year for four years.

LSUA Associate Professor of Chemistry, Dr. Gerard Dumancas, says these grants are extremely competitive for any university to receiveunder-prepared and will hopefully help students get interested in the STEM field at a younger age.

“When students come to college, some of them are actually under prepared in terms of background in science and mathematics, so it’s a struggle. It has something to do perhaps with the teachers, and that’s why we’re training good teachers for the students to become prepared when they go to college, so that when they’re immersed with a wide area of courses in STEM fields, they are actually prepared and willing to take those difficult courses.”

LSUA has partnered with seven school districts in Cenla and CLTCC for students to teach at.

The university also just received a third scholarship worth a little over $2,100 a year.

As biology and chemistry fields increase across the state, the university hopes that students will want to pursue careers in the STEM field.

To learn more about these scholarship opportunities, you can visit here.

