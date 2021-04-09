Advertisement

NSU Demons hope to ‘put together a complete offensive game’

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Coming up short has been the storyline throughout Northwestern State’s football season. However, heading into their last game of the year, the Demons look to put together a complete offensive game.

“There’s been a couple of misreads, but those are things we can clean up,” junior quarterback Bryce Rivers said. “The exciting part is that we can know we can be better. We’re only a couple of plays from beating a team, so being able to put our run game and passing game together will be fun this weekend.”

