Political expert explains proposed gun bills expected to be filed in upcoming legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Biden is looking to put an end to what he says are 2nd Amendment loopholes. He’s taking the path of least resistance by signing executive orders, which seems to be an act that’s grown in popularity with each new administration. But his actions didn’t end there.

“We should also ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country,” he said during a news conference in the White House Rose Garden. “No amendment, no amendment is absolute.”

The president’s orders would make it illegal to assemble your own guns after buying separate parts, issue red flag laws to identify “potential at-risk buyers” and ban stabilizing braces. When it comes to police officers and citizens, he said, “Even law enforcement officials have told me and told other champions of this legislation they sometimes feel outgunned.”

A popular point-of-view argued in Louisiana is the entire point of the 2nd Amendment. And while the president aims to expand gun laws across the country, his challenge will be convincing lawmakers in each state to back those laws.

“And Louisiana is one of those states where it’s highly unlikely that the Louisiana Legislature will do anything to infringe any of the laws we currently have on the books,” said WAFB’s political analyst Jim Engster.

In Louisiana and most of the South, for lawmakers to propose any expansion of gun safety, gun restrictions or whatever you’d prefer to call it is considered political suicide. And most bills up for debate during this year’s session look to loosen gun laws.

“The Louisiana Firearms Act, which is one of those measures that’s going to be debated, Rep. Freeman wants to make sure that we don’t do anything to dissuade even a hint of gun control, which might dissuade purchase of weapons and ammunition,” Engster continued.

But even though it’s not politically popular, that’s not stopping some from trying. For example, Representative Mandie Landry’s bill will prohibit the transfer of a firearm between unlicensed people before the recipient has completed a background check, with the exception of family members and law enforcement.

The battle royal on these bills will take place at the Capitol once the session begins on Monday, April 12.

