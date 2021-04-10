Advertisement

Down Home Louisiana: Briarwood Nature Preserve National Historic Place

Also known as the Caroline Dormon Nature Preserve
By Rachael Penton and Benjamin Gauthier
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE, La. (KALB) - This week Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit the Caroline Dormon Nature Preserve near Saline to learn about the life and legacy of Caroline Dormon.

Briarwood is a private foundation open for public tours during:

March, April, May, October and November

Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sundays from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Weekday tours are available by appointment only. To schedule your private tour call (318) 576-3379.

Visit the Briarwood Nature Preserve National Historic Place online.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU student reported missing after car found on Mississippi River Bridge
Alexandria could be one of many cities affected by a new federal proposal that would redefine...
Alexandria officials concerned after proposal made to redefine metropolitan areas
KALB
3 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Wednesday, April 7 during a severe weather threat
Christian Henry McLendon and Mattie Kay Robbins
Two Boyce suspects arrested in a criminal sexual conduct case involving juveniles

Latest News

FILE photo of members of the Louisiana Legislature in the House Chamber.
Tax reform, marijuana, guns, and construction projects on state legislature’s agenda
Down Home Louisiana at the Caroline Dorman Nature Preserve.
Down Home Louisiana - Briarwood Nature Preserve
The City of Alexandria will provide computers with internet access and assistance for residents...
City offering residents help to apply for rental assistance
There’s quite possibly no better time to enter into the STEM field than right now, especially...
LSUA receives two grants worth almost $2 million in less than a week