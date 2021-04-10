Down Home Louisiana: Briarwood Nature Preserve National Historic Place
Also known as the Caroline Dormon Nature Preserve
SALINE, La. (KALB) - This week Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit the Caroline Dormon Nature Preserve near Saline to learn about the life and legacy of Caroline Dormon.
Briarwood is a private foundation open for public tours during:
March, April, May, October and November
Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sundays from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Weekday tours are available by appointment only. To schedule your private tour call (318) 576-3379.
