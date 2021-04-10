Advertisement

Lamar-Northwestern State opener postponed by weather

The threat of severe weather in the area forced the postponement of Friday’s Southland...
The threat of severe weather in the area forced the postponement of Friday’s Southland Conference baseball game between Northwestern State and Lamar at Brown-Stroud Field.(Source: NSU Sports Information)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) – The threat of severe weather in the area forced the postponement of Friday’s Southland Conference baseball game between Northwestern State and Lamar at Brown-Stroud Field.

The teams will play a 2 p.m. doubleheader consisting of two nine-inning games Saturday and now are scheduled to play a Sunday doubleheader made up of a seven-inning game and a nine-inning game.

The start time for Sunday’s doubleheader will be announced at a later time.

