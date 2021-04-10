Lamar-Northwestern State opener postponed by weather

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) – The threat of severe weather in the area forced the postponement of Friday’s Southland Conference baseball game between Northwestern State and Lamar at Brown-Stroud Field.

The teams will play a 2 p.m. doubleheader consisting of two nine-inning games Saturday and now are scheduled to play a Sunday doubleheader made up of a seven-inning game and a nine-inning game.

The start time for Sunday’s doubleheader will be announced at a later time.

