Lamar-Northwestern State opener postponed by weather
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) – The threat of severe weather in the area forced the postponement of Friday’s Southland Conference baseball game between Northwestern State and Lamar at Brown-Stroud Field.
The teams will play a 2 p.m. doubleheader consisting of two nine-inning games Saturday and now are scheduled to play a Sunday doubleheader made up of a seven-inning game and a nine-inning game.
The start time for Sunday’s doubleheader will be announced at a later time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 NSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.