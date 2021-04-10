Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home

Advertisement

A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block of Countryaire Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. His wife, who was in the structure with him, was unhurt and helped to safety by a neighbor, authorities say. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)(Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A 48-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile the night of Friday, April 9, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies responded to 8932 Country Aire Drive just after 6:30 p.m. and found a large tree on top of the mobile home where two people had been inside.

The tree struck the southeast corner of the structure, causing extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the home near the bedroom and bathroom where the man was located, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Authorities say a neighbor heard the tree fall and went to investigate. The neighbor found man’s wife inside and helped her to safety. The woman was not injured. The neighbor then called 911.

Deputies said there were strong winds in the area when the incident occurred. The National Weather Service estimates there were 45 mph winds unrelated to thunderstorms.

Sheriffs’ Office personnel still are on the scene, and representatives of the Caddo Parish coroner’s office is responding.

