LSU forward Darius Days to enter name into 2021 NBA Draft

Darius Days during a game against Georgia at PMAC on 1 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Darius Days during a game against Georgia at PMAC on 1 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A third LSU Tiger has entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft in as many days. On Friday, April 9 junior forward Darius Days took to Instagram to announce his intentions to enter the draft. It is unsure if Days has hired an agent or not.

“Thanks to Baton Rouge for all the love, the support, and lifelong relationships you welcomed a small town country kid from Raleigh, Fla. into Tiger Nation!” Days said in his post on Instagram.

Days averaged 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during his junior season. He shot a career-high 51.9% from the floor and 40% from behind the arc.

The Tigers went 19-1 this season when Days scored in double figures this season. In 94 career games, he started 61 and improved his scoring and rebounding each season.

