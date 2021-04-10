LSUA Generals sweep the day on the diamond

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals softball and baseball teams both swept their doubleheader games on Friday, April 9.

The baseball team defeated the Southwest Mustangs 6-5 in game one and 8-5 in game two.

Meanwhile, the softball team beat the Our Lady of the Lake Saints in game one 2-1 and 5-1 in game two.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the games and hear from both head coaches following the wins.

