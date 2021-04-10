Advertisement

NSU’s Center for Positivity, Wellness and Hope gets NRMC grant

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Foundation awarded a grant to NSU’s Center for Positivity,...
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Foundation awarded a grant to NSU’s Center for Positivity, Well-Being & Hope that will be used to fund holistic health workshops open to the Natchitoches community. (From left) Neeru Deep, Center organizer, Yonna Pasch, director of Student Activities and Organizations, and Danielle Cobb representing the NSU Foundation.(NSU)
By Leah Jackson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University’s Center for Positivity, Well-Being, & Hope received a grant of $6,000 from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Foundation for health-related projects in Natchitoches Parish.

The grant will fund workshops to be held during the 21-22 academic year, “Achieving Holistic Wellness without Stressing Out” and “The Power of Positivity.” The workshops will be open to NSU faculty, staff and students as well as the Natchitoches community. Organizers are hoping that the workshops will be held face-to-face.

NSU’s Center for Positivity, Well-Being and Hope was launched last year to promote positive thinking, enhance well-being and instill resilience and hope so that individuals can enhance their lives, transform communities and positively impact the world, according to Neeru Deep, an instructor of psychology who spearheaded the initiative.

Deep was made aware of the grant opportunity by Dr. Yonna Pasch, NSU’s director of Student Activities and Organizations and Deep’s mentor in the IGNiTE program, a faculty and staff development program for early and mid-career professionals and newly positioned campus leaders. Together they developed these workshops, and both are excited to join efforts to bring this initiative to the campus and Natchitoches community.

“We all hear that health is wealth, but sometimes we think health only in term of physical health and ignore all the other aspects of health such as mental health, spiritual health and even social health,” Deep said. “The Positivity and Wellness Workshop Series will bring awareness about holistic wellness and the NRMC grant will help us reach out to the NSU family and the Natchitoches community. We are very grateful to Sean Baylor and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for providing the Center for Positivity, Well-being and Hope this grant for its new initiative for the Positivity and Wellness Workshop Series.”

Information on the Center for Positivity, Well-being and Hope is available here.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.

