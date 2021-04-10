Advertisement

Taylor Swift releases re-recorded album

Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.
Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has dropped her first re-recorded album.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album “Fearless.” This one is called “Fearless (Taylor’s version)” and includes six songs from the vault that almost made the initial album.

Swift is in the process of re-recording her earlier albums after losing the rights to her master recordings.

A music executive acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label for $300 million nearly two years ago, despite her objections.

Swift was 18 when she recorded “Fearless,” which was her second studio album and earned Swift her first Grammy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB
3 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Wednesday, April 7 during a severe weather threat
A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block...
Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2013, file photo, a custom-made semi-automatic hunting rifle with a...
Political expert explains proposed gun bills expected to be filed in upcoming legislative session

Latest News

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice...
Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto
A second strong volcanic eruption rocked St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday. (Source: CNN...
Ash-covered island of St. Vincent awaits more volcanic explosions
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the...
Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support