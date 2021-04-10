Advertisement

Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto

(KKTV)
By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PALMETTO, La. (KALB) - Saturday morning, a tornado claimed the life of one person and sent seven others to the hospital. According to the Advocate, the tornado damaged “eight homes and five or six vehicles” after blowing through Palmetto.

Emergency responders received a call about property damage around 2:20 a.m. near Bolden Road and La 359. Jessie Bellard, the St. Landry Parish President, described the scene as a “quarter-mile” of devastation.

“There’s nothing left of the houses,” Bellard said.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.

