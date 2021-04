PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College softball team had four errors in game one of their series with the ETBU Tigers and would fall 11-1. In game two of the series, LC also fell to ETBU, 4-2.

LC now sits at 9-17 overall and 4-10 in American Southwest Conference play.

