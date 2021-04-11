Generals split second doubleheader against Southwest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals grabbed a win in game one of doubleheader with a run in the fourth inning, but couldn’t win the defensive battle in game two allowing Southwest to score a run late in the sixth inning.

The Generals split in their second doubleheader against the University of the Southwest.

