Advertisement

Generals split second doubleheader against Southwest

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals grabbed a win in game one of doubleheader with a run in the fourth inning, but couldn’t win the defensive battle in game two allowing Southwest to score a run late in the sixth inning.

The Generals split in their second doubleheader against the University of the Southwest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block...
Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home
KALB
3 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Wednesday, April 7 during a severe weather threat
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto

Latest News

LSUA splits doubleheader against Southwest
Generals split in second doubleheader against Southwest
Error-filled game one dooms LC in series with ETBU
The LSUA Generals fall in Game 3 to OLLU.
Late three-run home run denies LSUA’s sweep over OLLU
Late three-run home run denies LSUA’s sweep over OLLU
Late three-run home run denies LSUA’s sweep over OLLU