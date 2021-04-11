Advertisement

Grambling graduate getting Louisiana’s 1st cybersecurity degree

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - A Grambling State University student is about to get Louisiana’s first bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. Alexis White of Arcadia already has a degree in biology. She earned it in 2018, the same year Grambling won approval for the state’s only bachelor’s degree program in cybersecurity.

The school says Louisiana Tech has a cyber engineering program and other Louisiana schools have concentrations in cybersecurity but don’t offer degrees in the field. White will receive her second degree on Thursday.

KALB
