Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Rowena Street

This press release comes from the Natchitoches Police Department.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning on Rowena Street.

On April 11, 2021 around 7:03 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 600 block of Rowena Street in reference to an individual being shot in the area. Upon arrival officers located Jerome Pier (Black male, 38-years-old, of Natchitoches) suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jerome Pier was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of his injuries.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Natchitoches Police Department. All rights reserved.