Advertisement

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Rowena Street

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday...
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning on Rowena Street.(AP)
By Natchitoches Police Department
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This press release comes from the Natchitoches Police Department.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning on Rowena Street.

On April 11, 2021 around 7:03 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 600 block of Rowena Street in reference to an individual being shot in the area. Upon arrival officers located Jerome Pier (Black male, 38-years-old, of Natchitoches) suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jerome Pier was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of his injuries.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Natchitoches Police Department. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block...
Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
KALB
3 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Wednesday, April 7 during a severe weather threat
The City of Alexandria will provide computers with internet access and assistance for residents...
City offering residents help to apply for rental assistance

Latest News

A Grambling State University student is about to get Louisiana’s first bachelor’s degree in...
Grambling graduate getting Louisiana’s 1st cybersecurity degree
Southernites pose with members of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Southern University helps organize a vaccination day
Error-filled game one dooms LC in series with ETBU
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto