Southern University helps organize a vaccination day

Southernites pose with members of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saturday morning, Southern University helped coordinate a statewide vaccination day.

Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church served as the site for vaccinations in Alexandria, where more than 45 people received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It’s important because you want to keep everybody safe in the community,” Peter Benitez, a specialist with the U.S. Army, said.

“I’m ready for America to get back to where it needs to be,” Antonnia Gipson, a woman receiving the vaccine, said. “I want to have safety for my family as well.”

