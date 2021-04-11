Southern University helps organize a vaccination day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saturday morning, Southern University helped coordinate a statewide vaccination day.

Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church served as the site for vaccinations in Alexandria, where more than 45 people received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It’s important because you want to keep everybody safe in the community,” Peter Benitez, a specialist with the U.S. Army, said.

“I’m ready for America to get back to where it needs to be,” Antonnia Gipson, a woman receiving the vaccine, said. “I want to have safety for my family as well.”

