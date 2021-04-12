Alexandria man receives maximum sentence for 2018 battery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who pleaded guilty last week to aggravated second degree battery for beating a woman with the handle of an ax and with a gun in 2018 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Terry Blake Williams, 35, received the maximum sentence from Judge Chris Hazel in the Rapides Parish courthouse.

He was accused of attacking a woman on Beatrice Street. The victim, who gave an impact statement at his sentencing, told the court that she had only known Williams for a brief period of time and the incident was sparked when his AK-47 went missing.

“He took it out on me,” she told the court. “He pistol whipped me and then hit me with an ax.” She told the court the attack lasted more than an hour.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Cespiva said he was pleased with the sentence.

“We’re very happy with the sentence because it’s exactly the sentence that we wanted the judge to impose in this case,” Cespiva said. “It is the maximum possible allowed by law. Now we intend to file a habitual offender bill. As you heard from Judge Hazel, Mr. Williams is a fourth felony offender, which makes the minimum go up to 30 years to life.”

Williams is also facing second degree murder, second degree kidnapping and firearm possession by a felon charges for an incident related to the Beatrice Street battery. In that case, he’s accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint who was at the Beatrice Street house the night of the attack. The victim was later was found shot and died during surgery.

That trial is set for Aug. 23. Cespiva will prosecute and Williams will continue to be represented by Chad Guillot.

