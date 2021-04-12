Advertisement

Driver of a dirt bike hospitalized after crashing into a car

By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A crash between a dirt bike and a car caused one person to spend Sunday evening in the hospital. The accident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd and Daspit Streets.

The crash sent the motorist driving the dirt bike to the hospital after the collision. The motorist’s injuries remain unknown at this time.

The City of Alexandria has asked people to keep four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and other unauthorized vehicles off the road.

Cynthia Perry, the Alexandria Councilman for District Three, said law enforcement also arrested one person for riding a four-wheeler in the street.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block...
Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
The City of Alexandria will provide computers with internet access and assistance for residents...
City offering residents help to apply for rental assistance
KALB
3 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Wednesday, April 7 during a severe weather threat

Latest News

Peabody's Tyriq Miles excels in academic by scoring 33 on ACT
Southern and Grambling prepare for 47th Bayou Classic
Geaux Preps' Hunter Bower breaks down softball playoff picture
Southernites pose with members of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Southern University helps organize a vaccination day