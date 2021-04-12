Driver of a dirt bike hospitalized after crashing into a car

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A crash between a dirt bike and a car caused one person to spend Sunday evening in the hospital. The accident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd and Daspit Streets.

The crash sent the motorist driving the dirt bike to the hospital after the collision. The motorist’s injuries remain unknown at this time.

The City of Alexandria has asked people to keep four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and other unauthorized vehicles off the road.

Cynthia Perry, the Alexandria Councilman for District Three, said law enforcement also arrested one person for riding a four-wheeler in the street.

