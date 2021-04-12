Gov. Edwards to hold State of the State address Monday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his State of the State address at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12.

The governor’s address is scheduled hours after the start of the regular session of the 2021 Louisiana Legislature.

Gov. Edwards, who will be delivering the address from A.W. Mumford Stadium on the campus of Southern University, is expected to discuss how the state is fairing in its yearlong fight against the coronavirus and the bills Louisana’s lawmakers have on the docket for this year’s session.

The address also comes on the same day President Joe Biden’s administration gave Louisiana a “D+” grade for its infrastructure. The White House report says Louisiana has 1,634 bridges and more than 3,411 miles of highway in poor condition.

Gov. Edwards’ address will be streaming live in this story at 6 p.m. and on the websites of the following TV stations in Louisiana: KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, KSLA-TV in Shreveport, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, and WVUE-TV in New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.