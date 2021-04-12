Grant Parish deputies arrest man after fatal stabbing
POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff Office has arrested a Pollock man in connection to a deadly stabbing.
It happened Sunday at 1976 Angelia Street in Pollock.
27-year-old Andrew Franklin is charged with second degree murder.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old Randall Ballard dead at the scene.
No other information was provided.
