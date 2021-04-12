Advertisement

Grant Parish deputies arrest man after fatal stabbing

Andrew Franklin, 27, is charged with second degree murder.(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office | Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff Office has arrested a Pollock man in connection to a deadly stabbing.

It happened Sunday at 1976 Angelia Street in Pollock.

27-year-old Andrew Franklin is charged with second degree murder.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old Randall Ballard dead at the scene.

No other information was provided.

