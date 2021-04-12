July selection set to begin for trial of Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection will begin Tuesday in Rapides Parish for the trial of 21-year-old Eddie Ray Jackson, Jr.

Jackson, Jr. is charged with second degree murder and attempted armed robbery with a firearm for the Feb. 2017 shooting death of James Melton outside the Save More convenience store on Lee Street.

Melton was found shot inside his truck in the parking lot of the store. He died the next day.

Jackson, Jr. was charged alongside a co-defendant, Nicholas West. In March 2018, West pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in lieu of an armed robbery charge. The murder charge against him was dismissed. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman. Jackson, Jr. is being represented by Chad Guillot. The case will be before Judge Greg Beard.

