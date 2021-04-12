Lady Demons open non-conference week against Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La (KALB) – Fresh off the excitement of a nip-and-tuck win to close out conference play, the Northwestern State tennis team starts a tune-up week ahead of the Southland Conference Tournament.

The Lady Demons (6-7) returns to action with a trip to Ruston to face off in a non-conference match with Louisiana Tech (7-10). First serve is set for 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Tech Tennis Complex.

“The way we try to practice is to replicate match scenarios and try to prepare them for certain situations in competition,” first year head coach Jonas Brobeck said. “Playing matches is by far the best way to get that kind of practice and expose your team to those situations, especially with the conference tournament coming up next week.”

Senior Emilija Dancetovic has proven throughout the season to be the Lady Demons’ most effective weapon in singles play. Dancetovic completed Southland Conference competition undefeated at No. 5 following a crucial 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory against Abilene Christian’s Andrea Guerrero.

Freshman Mariella Minetti completed her 2021 conference campaign on a high note and aims to extend that success through Tuesday’s. Minetti, whose 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory against ACU’s Nini Memishishi was crucial for NSU’s victory Sunday, finished conference play having won three of her last four matchups.

Northwestern State traditionally has enjoyed success against its in-state rival, owning a 42-11 mark against the Techsters in a series that began in 1977. The Lady Demons have won three-straight in the series, dating to a Feb. 12, 2017, 4-3 victory against Louisiana Tech.

“Getting good, quality matches against another good division I school that is only an hour and twenty minutes away is perfect,” Brobeck said. “And since we were unlucky with COVID and bad weather at the beginning of the season, getting this kind of match close to the conference tournament is, from my perspective, the best possible schedule setup we can have.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.