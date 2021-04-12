Advertisement

LSU shortstop named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Jordan Thompson (13) Photo by Grace Bradley | UK Athletics
Jordan Thompson (13) Photo by Grace Bradley | UK Athletics
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, April 12, LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson was named Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week after the Tigers won their first SEC series of the season over the Kentucky Wildcats.

This is the second time the product of Chula Vista, Calif., has earned the weekly award. During the weekend series against the Wildcats, Thompson hit .667. He was 8-for-12 with one triple, two RBI, and three runs scored.

For the week, Thompson was 9-for-15 at the plate, hitting .600, with one triple, three RBI, and six runs scored. LSU swept Kentucky in the series.

He also had an on-base percentage of .714 in 14 plate appearances. Thompson hit a much-needed two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning Saturday against the Wildcats to give LSU an insurance run in the Tigers’ 8-6 win.

