LSU welcomes fans back in Tiger Stadium for spring game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will welcome fans back to Tiger Stadium for the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon. For those not attending, the game can be watched on SEC Network+.

There will be free admission and general admission seating throughout the lower bowl of Tiger Stadium. The gates will open at 11 a.m. Fans will be able to enter at the South and West gates.

Masks will be required to enter Tiger Stadium and LSU said it will follow safety protocols currently in place for outdoor athletic events and social distancing is encouraged.

The LSU football team will walk down Victory Hill at 10:30 a.m. Fans are invited to cheer the Tigers down Victory Hill but must use social distancing.

A free 2021 National L Club Spring Game poster and roster card will be distributed to fans entering the stadium.

Concession stands will be open throughout the south concourse of Tiger Stadium.

