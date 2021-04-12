Man found shot to death in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches man died after having been shot multiple times the morning of Sunday, April 11, authorities report.

Now Natchitoches police are investigating the death of 38-year-old Jerome Pier as a homicide.

Officers were responding to a call to the 600 block of Rowena Street about 7:03 a.m. when they found Pier. He was pronounced dead by a representative of the Natchitoches Parish coroner’s office.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the fatal shooting to call the Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or police Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. All information given remains confidential, authorities say.

