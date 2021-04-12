Northwestern State trio earns weekly awards after win at No. 14 UIW

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) – A record-setting offensive performance and a game-winning field goal Saturday laid the groundwork for a slew of weekly awards after the Demons knocked off No. 14 UIW 49-47.

Quarterback Bryce Rivers and kicker Eddie Godina captured the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, as voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

Running back Scooter Adams was picked as the FCS National Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.

Rivers broke NSU’s single-game passing record with 477 yards on 34-of-61 passing with three touchdowns and an interception.

Godina made all three field-goal attempts, including a 32-yarder as time expired to lift the Demons to their first victory of the spring season. Godina also connected from 30 and 42 yards in his best game as a Demon.

Adams produced his second 200-yard performance of the season with 208 yards on just 20 attempts (10.4 yards per carry) with three touchdowns.

The junior running back skated into the end zone with 1:28 remaining to push NSU to a 46-40 lead before the Demons offense was called on once again as Rivers engineered a drive to set up Godina’s game-winning attempt.

The NSU offense sought balance after huge rushing or passing performances this season, and the Demons set a single-game record with 707 yards (477 passing and 230 rushing).

Rivers nearly produced three 100-yard receivers as Javon Antonio (192 yards), Gavin Landry (131 yards) and Levar Gumms (93 yards) angled toward the century mark.

Coming into the spring finale, NSU had one player of the week in punter Scotty Roblow, who took those honors this past week against Sam Houston.

