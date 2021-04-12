Peabody’s Tyriq Miles excels in academics by scoring 33 on ACT

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody’s Tyriq Miles recently posted on social media about scoring a composite score of 33 on the ACT.

His highest scores in each category are of the following: 36 in reading, 34 in science, 31 in English, and 29 in math.

In the fall, Tyriq will go to Xavier University, an HBCU in New Orleans. His talent on the field is why we know him as an athlete, but what he’s going to do in the classroom will be even more impactful.

