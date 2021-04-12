Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash sent the motorist driving the dirt bike to the hospital after the collision. The...
Driver of a dirt bike hospitalized after crashing into a car
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto
A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block...
Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home
Peabody's Tyriq Miles recently posted on social media about scoring a composite score of 33 on...
Peabody’s Tyriq Miles excels in academics by scoring 33 on ACT
The City of Alexandria will provide computers with internet access and assistance for residents...
City offering residents help to apply for rental assistance

Latest News

After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has...
Paris police hunt for gunman who killed person near hospital
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House