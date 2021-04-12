Advertisement

Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that reportedly killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright.(Source: KARE via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away.

The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block...
Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
The City of Alexandria will provide computers with internet access and assistance for residents...
City offering residents help to apply for rental assistance
KALB
3 EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Wednesday, April 7 during a severe weather threat

Latest News

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Peabody's Tyriq Miles excels in academic by scoring 33 on ACT
Southern and Grambling prepare for 47th Bayou Classic
Geaux Preps' Hunter Bower breaks down softball playoff picture